Police to provide update on deadly shooting in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood

Toronto police are expected to provide an update this morning on a fatal shooting in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood.
The shooting occurred in the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.
Police said they located a male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.
An update is expected from homicide investigators at 9 a.m.
MEDIA ADVISORY:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 24, 2025
