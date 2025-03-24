Police to provide update on deadly shooting in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood

A man has been fatally shot near Toronto’s Harbourfront area. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police are expected to provide an update this morning on a fatal shooting in the city’s Harbourfront neighbourhood.

The shooting occurred in the area of York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they located a male at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

An update is expected from homicide investigators at 9 a.m.