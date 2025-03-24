Suspect in custody after fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy inside downtown condo unit

A man has been fatally shot near Toronto’s Harbourfront area. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a downtown condo building in Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood on Sunday.

Police said they were called to a unit on the 49th floor of 12 York Street, located near Lake Shore Boulevard, at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they located the victim, identified as 16-year-old Yonadab Dar, suffering from obvious gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Det.-Sgt. Mike Taylor told reporters at a news conference on Monday.

Taylor said a short time after investigators learned of the shooting, a suspect turned himself into police.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred sometime in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The suspect and victim, Taylor said, were both residents of Toronto and investigators say they believe the two were friends.

The accused, identified by police as 19-year-old Elijah Chapman, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not provided any details about a possible motive for the homicide.

The unit where the shooting occurred, Taylor said, was operating as a short-term rental.

Taylor said it is believed to be an “isolated incident” and there are no other suspects outstanding.

The Toronto Police Service’s marine unit will also active in the area on Monday as investigators search for the firearm used in the shooting, Taylor noted.