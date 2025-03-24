Toronto police working to identify ‘person of interest’, vehicle following North York murder

A photograph of a person of interest wanted in connection with a September 2024 murder in North York. (TPS photo)

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a “person of interest” and a vehicle they believe may be linked to a homicide in North York.

On Sept., 2024, just before noon, police were called to the Lawrence Allen Centre at 700 Lawrence Ave. W., just west of Allen Road, for reports of a shooting.

They say that a male who had been shot was found in the parking lot of a plaza.

The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Toronto resident Joey Omar Black, is the city’s 68th murder victim of 2024.

The person of interest is described as a Black male, 18 to 22 years old and five-foot-seven to five-foot-nine with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, a black face covering, black shoes, and orange gloves.

The vehicle of interest is a white, four-door sedan.

Vehicle North York murder September 2024 A photograph of a vehicle wanted in connection with a September 2024 murder in North York. (TPS photo)

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.