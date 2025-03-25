Poilievre to eliminate GST on new homes up to $1.3M. Follow Day 3 election updates.

It’s Day 3 of the federal election campaign, which will culminate with a vote on April 28. Follow along as CTVNews.ca and CTV News journalists on the campaign trails provide live updates throughout the day.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is in Nova Scotia. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is campaigning in the Greater Toronto Area, which will conclude at a rally in Hamilton, Ont., tonight. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also campaigning in Toronto.

7:50 a.m. EDT: Poilievre to eliminate GST on new homes up to $1.3M

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is announcing another proposed tax cut on Tuesday, saying he will eliminate the federal GST on new homes up to $1.3 million if elected as prime minister.

According to the party’s news release, the move will save homebuyers up to $65,000 on the purchase of an average home in major cities.

The party also said it would fund the initiative by “eliminating $8 billion of the Liberals’ bureaucratic housing schemes.”

Last week, Liberal Leader Mark Carney pledged his government would eliminate the GST for first-time home buyers on homes at or under $1 million. According to Carney, that move would save Canadians up to $50,000.

Poilievre is expected to hold a media availability on the policy announcement at around 10 a.m. EST in Vaughan, Ont.

Meanwhile, here is a recap of what happened on Day 2 of the campaign:

TVA debate cancelled

Quebec broadcaster TVA cancelled its plan to host a French-language debate after Carney refused to participate.

It is unclear why the Liberal leader decided not to take part in the program, but the party said Carney was looking forward to the televised French and English debates hosted by the Leaders’ Debate Commission, which are set to take place in Montreal on April 16 and 17, respectively.

The other party leaders slammed Carney’s decision, accusing him of “hiding” and “being too afraid.”

Poilievre, Carney on Trump

Carney spent his day campaigning in Gander, N.L., where he revealed that he had not yet spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump. While Carney said he would be available for a call, he believes Trump is waiting for the outcome of the current federal election to see who gets the mandate.

Meanwhile, the Conservative leader was in Brampton and Mississauga, Ont., as he sought to gain ground in the seat-rich 905 area.

Poilievre called Trump’s tariffs “unjustified threats” and said the American president “needs to knock it off.” He added that handing the Liberals another term will only make Canada a bigger target for Trump.

Promise of tax cuts

During his stop in Brampton, Poilievre promised that he would shave 2.25 points off the lowest income tax bracket, which he claimed would save a dual-income family $1,800 per year. He said the measure would be paid for by cutting down federal bureaucracy.

His announcement came a day after Carney promised a one percentage point cut to the lowest income tax bracket.

Election is a two-way race

Singh made stops in Montreal and Toronto. He vowed that the NDP would use suitable federal Crown land to build 100,000 rent-controlled homes over the next decade, as well as spend $1 billion over five years to acquire more public land for rent-controlled home construction.

While Singh remains hopeful that the NDP will make gains in this election, former federal party leader Tom Mulcair wrote in a column on CTVNews.ca that Canadians will likely see a two-party race mainly due to Trump’s threat to Canada’s economy and sovereignty. Recent polls suggest that the NDP are a distant third from the Liberals and Conservatives.

What else we learned

Elections Canada said this year’s general election could cost $570 million, which is “slightly less” than the 2021 vote.

Meanwhile, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) deputy director Vanessa Lloyd warned that China is “highly likely” to use tools enabled by AI to interfere with the campaign. She added that India, Russia and Pakistan could also attempt to meddle.

With files from The Canadian Press