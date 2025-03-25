Oakville suspicious death investigation now a homicide, victim’s identity released: police

Halton police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Baljeet 'Bally' Toki, of Oakville, as a homicide.

Halton police have identified a man who was found dead inside an Oakville business over the weekend.

In a release issued on Tuesday, police say the victim has been identified as 43-year-old Baljeet ‘Bally’ Toki, of Oakville.

Toki was found dead inside Montagio Custom Tailoring on Lakeshore Road East near Navy Street on Saturday afternoon at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say they have classified Toki’s suspicious death as a homicide.

However, they say there is “no known threat to public safety.”

Oakville homicide Police are on the scene of a suspicious death in Oakville on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Halton investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward and are specifically looking for surveillance video between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on March 22 from the area between Trafalgar Road and Navy Street, north of William Street and south of Randall Street.

They are also requesting anyone who was driving on Trafalgar Road between Lakeshore and Dundas streets and may have dashcam video to contact them at 905-825-4776. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.