Toronto man charged with attempted murder after ‘young male’ shot during altercation inside vehicle in Brampton

Solomon Adu-Twum, 30, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm. (PRP photo)

Police in Peel Region have laid attempted murder charges against a Toronto man after a “young male” was shot during an altercation inside a vehicle in Brampton last spring.

The shooting happened on the evening of June 2, 2024 on Piane Avenue, which is south of Queen Street West and east of Chinguacousy Road.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say a second “young male” was also inside the vehicle at the time of the incident, but he was not injured.

“Shots were fired, and the two victims fled on foot,” police said in a release.

Officers located them nearby.

One of the victims was found to have gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but survived his injuries, said PRP.

After a lengthy investigation, investigators determined that the suspect had fled the country shortly after the incident. A Canada-wide warrant was subsequently issued for 30-year-old Solomon Adu-Twum, of Toronto.

On March 23, Adu-Twum was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder using a firearm. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Brampton.

Police said at the time of Adu-Twum’s arrest he was under conditions for firearm-related offences.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further is asked to contact PRP’s 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.