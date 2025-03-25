Two men charged in connection with Pickering murder plot face additional charges

Goiklan Balamurale, 24, of Markham (right) and Brannan Balasegar, 24, of Toronto (left) are shown in this courthouse sketch.

Two men accused of conspiring to commit first-degree murder in Pickering are facing additional charges.

Earlier this month, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto revealed Markham resident Gokilan Balamurale and Toronto resident Brannan Balasegar, both 24 years old, were arrested in connection with an alleged plot that was in the works between March 7 and 8.

They were both initially charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on March 8. At the time, Toronto police did not share why they were investigating an alleged plot in Pickering, which is out of their jurisdiction.

Both suspects appeared in court on Tuesday. After that appearance, Balamurale and Balasegar now each face three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and two counts of obtaining property by punishable offence.

Tuesday’s court documents, obtained by CTV News Toronto, point to a bakery in Scarborough and two restaurants in Pickering in relation to the conspiracy charges.

Balamurale and Balasegar are due back in court on April 11.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Allison Hurst