‘What a dream’: Jelly Roll surprises London, Ont. homeless advocate with car

A Londoner who recently beat addiction and homelessness has been recognized by a country music star for her work in the community, CTV's Sean Irvine reports.

The story of a music superstar and his gift to an advocate for the homeless is trending online.

Before Jelly Roll played a sold-out show in London, Ont, Sunday night, he concluded a day of giving that began with a social media surprise.

At an encampment inside Watson Park Michelle Boissoneault spent Sunday, her day off, aiding those in need. She is member of 519 Pursuit, a local agency that networks with those experiencing homelessness.

But one man near the camp was not exactly who he appeared to be.

“I’m not ok, I need shoes”, he tells Michelle in the video.

Offering help, Michelle returns with footwear, but not before telling her story.

Over the past five years, Michelle has transitioned from living on the streets to helping those there today.

She shared her path from addiction to recovery in a CTV News story in September 2023.

Her tale was the reason behind her selection for the social media surprise and the brief deception by mdmotivator on Instagram.

“I didn’t need shoes. I was just trying to be kind and find someone who could help me,” he told Michelle.

What he did next brought Michelle to tears.

The Jelly Roll fan was presented with VIP concert tickets.

“You’re going to the show tonight. You’re going to meet him!”

But what began with free concert tickets grew into a much larger surprise when Michelle arrived at the Jelly Roll concert.

Touched, Jelly Roll, who has battled his addictions, presented Michelle with the keys to a car.

On Tuesday morning, Michelle’s memory of the moment remained as she accepted the vehicle at London’s Oakridge Ford.

“You know, you see these things on Facebook and TikTok and you see them on the news, and you just don’t think that that could happen to you.”

While the dealership, the social media star, and the music star all helped place Michelle in the driver’s seat, it was her friend and boss, Allison DeBlaire, who initially reached out online.

032525_london car jelly roll Michelle Boissoneault accepted the vehicle at London’s Oakridge Ford, March 25, 2025 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“Michelle deserves the world, and the world deserves Michelle. What a dream!”

A dream made possible by the donation of an extremely low-mileage used car.

“We always try to help people get their new ride, but of course, you know, in this case, it’s quite a different experience. It’s such a touching story,” said Reshad Alsenawi, the used car manager at Oakridge Ford.

A story that Michelle of the past would have a hard time believing, she agreed, when asked to reflect on her darkest days.

“I mean, this would mean everything, right? Just to be able to tell myself to like, hold on, that it’s going to get better, you know, you’re loved and one day you’re going to love yourself.”