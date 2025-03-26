‘A really messy weekend’: Freezing rain, ice pellets in the forecast for Toronto

A pedestrian waits to cross the street towards Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Ice pellets and periods of freezing rain could make for slick conditions on GTA roads this weekend as at least one model calls for winter-like conditions throughout the weekend, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says.

Toronto will get a brief taste of spring before conditions deteriorate on Friday. Sunshine and a high of 9 C is in Toronto’s forecast on Thursday.

“We get a really messy weekend staring Friday midday,” Coulter said Wednesday.

He noted that American models show freezing rain from Friday afternoon all the way through to midday Monday.

“The Canadian (model) has much bigger swings of temperature, changing the precipitation type,” he said.

“We go from freezing rain… but we could see a change over to rain on Saturday.”

Mixed precipitation and freezing rain is also possible on Sunday and Monday morning, Coulter said.

“Models are not aligning and if much warmer air is pulled into the region between systems, we could get showers instead,” he added.

“One model has the temperature stabilizing close to 0 C. Another has the temperature surging into the double digits.”

He noted that it is possible that there could be “dangerous driving conditions right through the weekend.”

“Finally, we get out it on Tuesday,” he said, noting that the temperature will be “seasonably cool” at 4 C.