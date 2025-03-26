BetMGM Canada fined $110,000 for allegedly offering cash to attract new customers: AGCO

Betting kiosks are seen at the new MGM National Harbor sportsbook, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Ontario’s gaming watchdog has slapped BetMGM Canada with a $110,000 fine after the company allegedly offered cash to new customers who set up an account on the platform.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) laid out the allegations against BetMGM Canada.

The AGCO said that in one instance, on or about Jan. 13 or 14 of 2024, representatives from the company attended a major national trade conference, identified by officials as the National Franchise Show, and offered $100 in cash to new players who opened an account and deposited $15.

In two other instances, the AGCO said, BetMGM Canada’s marketing affiliates engaged in “prohibited inducement marketing,” which resulted in 471 new player sign-ups and more than $161,000 being paid by the company for their efforts.

In Ontario, registered iGaming are prohibited from offering gambling inducements, bonuses and credits as part of their “broad public advertising and marketing activities,” the AGCO said.

“These Standards exist to protect Ontarians from predatory advertising and promotional marketing practices in order to limit the risk of gambling-related harm,” the AGCO said.

AGCO rules stipulate, however, that iGaming operators can advertise these incentives on their gaming site and through direct advertising and marketing, after receiving active player consent.

BetMGM Canada can appeal the fine, the AGCO said.