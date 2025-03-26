Female pedestrian struck and killed in Scarborough

A helicopter picture of the site of the fatal crash near Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard.

A female pedestrian is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. near Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of McCowan Road and Finch Avenue.

Police say that the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have not provided any information about the circumstances leading up to the collision. Aerial footage from the scene does show a black SUV that appears to have jumped a curb and struck a tree at the side of the road.

Police are continuing to investigate and are warning drivers to expect delays in the area.