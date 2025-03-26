Girl, 15, struck and killed in Scarborough

A helicopter picture of the site of the fatal crash near Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard.

A 15-year-old girl is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of McCowan Road and Finch Avenue. The intersection is just down the street from two schools.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said that a black Honda SUV was making a left turn onto Bridley Drive when the collision occurred. The driver was a 44-year-old woman. She remained at the scene.

“Our heart goes out to the family of the victim,” Maslowski said, noting that next-of-kin had been notified.

Police have not released any details about the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Footage from the scene does show that the SUV jumped a curb and crashed into a tree.

A pink backpack is visible in the roadway.

“We are still early on in the investigation, (the) traffic reconstruction (team) are just piecing it all together,” Maslowski said.

Maslowski said that police are “not ruling out” anything at this point as they investigate at the scene.

He added that the police are looking for any witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.

The identity of the victim has not been released.