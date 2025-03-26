Police issue warning over dangerous offender living in Toronto

Simon Gares, 43, is seen in this file photo released by Toronto police. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police say a dangerous offender who was released from prison earlier this month is now residing in Toronto.

The man, police said, was released from prison on statutory release on March 14 and is currenting living at a community-based residential facility in Toronto.

“The Toronto Police Service is notifying the public about this offender because of his demonstrated risk to the community, including children,” a news release issued by the Toronto Police Service read.

“Under Regulation 412/23 of the Community Safety and Policing Act, a chief of police or his designate may disclose personal information about an individual if he reasonably believes the individual poses a significant risk of harm to other persons or property and believes that such disclosure would reduce that risk.”

Simon Gares, 43, was convicted of assault causing bodily harm in 2019 and found to be a dangerous offender, police said.

“In 2024, Mr. Gares was convicted of breaching his Long Term Supervision Order and he has been incarcerated until now,” the news release continued.

As per the conditions of his statutory release, police said, Gares is prohibited from entering drinking establishments, consuming alcohol, and consuming drugs. Police said he must follow a treatment plan arranged by his parole officer.

Gares is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.