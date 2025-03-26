‘Serious health risks’: Health Canada warns of unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold across country

A couple of the several unauthorized sexual enhancement products Health Canada seized at retailers across Canada. (Health Canada)

Several unauthorized sexual enhancement products sold across the country may pose “serious health risks,” Health Canada warns.

On Wednesday, the federal agency said the items in question, which were sold at stores across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, and New Brunswick, contain dangerous ingredients.

This is not the first time Health Canada has seized unsanctioned enhancement products, as they recently confiscated numerous items from several retail stores on Feb. 19.

As of Wednesday, the update lists 432 unauthorized items that Health Canada has seized since June 13, 2024, including “Stiff Rox Honey,” “Rhino 69 Platinum,” and “Spanish Fly.”

“Unauthorized health products have not been approved by Health Canada, which means they have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality,” the release reads.

Some of the “health dangers” these products pose include containing unlisted ingredients, like those found in prescription drugs that may exceed the maximum recommended doses or those the consumer is unaware of and may be allergic to.

Health Canada is also warning that the label may list either a dangerous ingredient or a combination that the health agency does not allow due to “serious health risks.”

Some of these ingredients include acetaminophen, anabolic steroids like metandienone, dapoxetine, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), kratom (mitragyna speciose), levofloxacin, levodopa (L-dopa), phenolphthalein, prasterone, sibutramine, sildenafil and tadalafil.

Some of these ingredients are used to treat premature ejaculation, bacterial infection or erectile dysfunction, while others boost hormone male or female hormones.

Health Canada urges anyone who may have purchased any of these products to stop using them and consult their health care professional should they have any health concerns. They add that complaints or reports of any adverse effects can also be submitted to the federal health department.

“Selling unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal,” it said.

The federal agency says it takes action to prevent further distribution of any product that can pose serious health risks to Canadians, including working with the Canada Border Services Agency to halt the flow of these products from coming across the border.