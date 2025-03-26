Toronto ratifies new agreement with union representing inside City workers

Toronto ratified a new four-year agreement with the union representing 27,000 of the City’s inside workers.

Earlier this month, CUPE Local 79 nearly went on strike at a time when students would be off school for March Break.

The union, which represents employees from public health, city hall operations, police dispatch, childcare and long-term care, demanded better wages. The two parties reached an agreement on March 8, which was ratified this past Saturday.

“Local 79 members have a critical role in keeping our City safe and healthy. This agreement recognizes their critical work while also providing value to Torontonians,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a release.

In the new agreement, the city said it agreed to boost wages from $1.60 to $1.65 per hour or 3.95 per cent depending on the member’s wage grade.

Then, from 2026 to 2028, all members will see a yearly wage increase of three to 3.9 per cent, the city says.

The city says it will also increase shift premiums and paramedical benefits, guarantee part-time recreation workers earn more than minimum wage, as well as offer a one-time market-based wage increase for nurse practitioners, paramedic call takers, family support workers, prosecutors, emergency medical dispatchers, law clerks and municipal standards officers.

Long-term care home staff will also see more hours and shifts in each pay period, the city says.

The renewed agreement is valid until Dec. 31 2028.