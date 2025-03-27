‘This is a tragedy’: 2 suspects wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Etobicoke

A man has died following a shooting in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening, police say. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Etobicoke.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Martin Grove and Albion roads for reports of a man shot at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Police identified the victim as Toronto resident Awais Ismail Awais. He is the seventh homicide victim for Toronto this year.

“He was with a small group of people at that time,” Det.-Sgt. Jason Davis told reporters on Thursday afternoon, adding that police currently doesn’t have any reason to believe that he was “specifically targeted.”

Davis said numerous shots were fired at the time of the incident, confirming that it happened in an area where children play at a playground. It is unclear what the motive or circumstances were surrounding the shooting.

“This is a tragedy, and we are doing our very, very best to figure this out. It’s still very, very early on in this investigation,” Davis said.

On Thursday, police said one of the male suspects was wearing black shoes at the time while another was wearing a gray hoodie, white T-shirt, black pants, white socks and dark shoes. They did not provide any further identifying details about the suspects, however, Davis said they have set up an “intensive” video canvas in the area of the shooting.

The homicide unit is leading the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or footage to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.