Man wanted in connection with series of break-ins, assaults and fraud throughout Toronto

Police search for a man wanted in connection with a series of investigations throughout Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

Police are searching for a man wanted on more than two dozen charges in connection with series of break-ins, assaults and fraud over a five-month period throughout Toronto.

Investigators say the first incident happened at a business in the area of Dundas Street West and Parkway Avenue in Toronto’s west end early morning on Oct. 23, 2024.

Police allege the suspect used a tool to pick the lock of the store to gain entry, filled a garbage bag with merchandise before fleeing the scene.

A few months later, on the morning of Jan. 29, police say the suspect visited a motel in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads in Scarborough. The suspect allegedly approached a parked vehicle with three occupants and pulled out a weapon.

Police allege the suspect assaulted two of them before fleeing the area.

A few weeks later, at around 4:20 a.m. on Feb. 17, police say the suspect went to a home in the area of Yonge Street and Highway 401.

Officers say the suspect allegedly broke into a parked vehicle, and stole the vehicle owner’s wallet and credit cards. Another similar incident happened a few weeks later on March 2, according to police, at a home located near Yonge Street and Malborough Avenue.

Then, on March 25, police say they saw the suspect in a parking lot located in the area of Isabella and Huntley streets. Officers say they tried to approach the suspect, but allege he rammed into three police cruisers ebfore driving away in a white Nissan Sentra. They add that nobody sustained any physical injuries.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Carl Chateauvert, who is wanted on numerous offences including two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of assault cause bodily harm and nine counts of fail to comply release order. The charges have not been tested in court.

Police describe Chateauvert as six-feet-tall weighing about 200 pounds with a receding hairline and a tattoo on his left arm. They add that he was last seen wearing all dark clothing with a black puffer style winter jacket and a dark satchel worn in the centre area of his body.

Officers warn not to approach Chateauvert if he is spotted and call police immediately.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.