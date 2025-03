A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is shown at the Lubbock Health Department in Lubbock, Texas on Feb. 26, 2025. (Mary Conlon / AP Photo)

Measles cases keep climbing in Ontario, as the province counts more than 100 new cases in the past week.

Public Health Ontario is now reporting 572 confirmed and suspected cases since the outbreak began in October.

More coming.