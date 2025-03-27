Partial solar eclipse and double sunrise this weekend. Here’s what experts say you can expect

An annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in some Ontario communities on Saturday morning but experts say you will likely have to leave the GTHA to see it.

Although the eclipse won’t entirely be fully visible across the GTHA, some eastern Ontario regions will catch a glimpse of the moon partly covering the sun, creating a rare effect on the horizon.

This partial solar eclipse follows a total lunar eclipse just weeks ago, known as a “Blood Moon.” According to Researcher-Programmer, Astronomy and Space Sciences at Ontario Science Centre, Rachel Ward-Maxwell, eclipses often come in pairs, occurring in two distinct seasons each year.

She says Ontario will see at most 35 per cent of the sun covered, with peak coverage in cities like Cornwall and Ottawa.

That, of course, is much different than a total eclipse last April when Toronto residents were able to see about 99.8 per cent of the sun blocked.

Although solar eclipses occur every couple of years, Ward-Maxwell emphasized that totality like we saw in the GTHA last year “is really the uniqueness and far more rare.”

“This partial solar eclipse will be seen by quite a lot of eastern Canada, and it’ll be a great opportunity for people to see the moon passing by the face of the sun,” Ward-Maxwell said. “You’ll see even less of that as you go further west in Ontario.”

Where and when can I watch?

The eclipse will begin Saturday at sunrise, with the best views in Atlantic Canada and parts of Nunavut, experts say.

Some areas will experience over 90 per cent sun coverage, but visibility is likely to vary by location.

A rare optical illusion, dubbed the “double sunrise” by science journalist and amateur astronomer Jamie Carter, may also be visible in select locations across Canada.

eclipse An annular solar eclipse rises behind Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (The Canadian Press)

Ward-Maxwell said that it will have the effect of making it “look like the sun has kind of been split by the moon” but is unlikely to be visible in Ontario due to limited eclipse coverage in this province.

“If you want to see some partial solar eclipse, you’ll want to go as far east as possible,” said Ethen Sun, a PhD candidate in Astronomy & Astrophysics at the University of Toronto. “There’s nowhere in Ontario you can see the double sunrise.”

What happens if you look at the raw eclipse with your eyes?

Ward-Maxwell warned that no one should ever look directly at the sun without proper solar protective lenses.

“Doing so could cause permanent blindness,” she stressed.

Sun added that geography plays a key role in viewing conditions.

“I would encourage everyone to check the terrain around their location and check Time and Date (website) for exact times.”

Even if the sky is partly cloudy, Ward-Maxwell said some of the eclipse should still be visible.

She also pointed out an interesting effect.

“During a partial solar eclipse, the shadows cast are so unique. Any pinhole that sunlight passes through will create multiple images of little crescents on the ground,” she said.

When can we expect the next eclipse?

For those who miss this event, there are bigger celestial shows ahead with Ward-Maxwell pointing to August 2026 and the year 2029 as the next significant viewing dates from Toronto