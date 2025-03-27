WATCH LIVE SOON: Durham police to provide update on auto theft investigation

Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira is expected to field questions from reporters about ‘Project Carbon’. Watch LIVE here.

Durham police will hold a news conference on Thursday morning to provide an update on the results of an auto theft investigation dubbed “Project Carbon.”

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at a Durham police station in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police Chief Peter Moreira will be providing details about the investigation.

He will be joined by Associate Solicitor General for Auto Theft and Bail Reform Zee Hamid.

CP24.com, the CP24 app, CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app will have a live stream of the news conference.