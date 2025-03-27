Toronto Blue Jays fans boo the U.S. anthem at the home opener game. Follow here for live updates from the ballpark.

Rogers Centre in Toronto is seen here on March 27, 2025.

Baseball is back in Toronto.

The Blue Jays return to Rogers Centre on Thursday for their first game of the regular season after finishing with the best Grapefruit League record in spring training.

The first pitch against the Baltimore Orioles was thrown at 3:07 p.m. and José Berrios will start for the Jays for the second year in a row.

Toronto has won their last five season openers.

4:43 p.m. - Andrés Giménez scores first run for Blue Jays

Second baseman Andrés Giménez gets the first points on the board for the Jays, bringing the score 2-6 for the Toronto team. This is Giménez’s first season with the Jays, as he was previously playing for the Cleveland Guardians.

4:32 p.m. - Baltimores continue to lead

The Orioles clinch onto their lead as theyhead into the fourth inning with 6-0 against the Jays.

4:24 p.m. - Baltimore Orioles lead

At the top of the third inning, the opposing team is holding a lead of 5-0 against the Jays.

3:31 p.m. - Kevin Kiermaier throws ceremonial first pitch

The former Toronto Blue Jays player outfielder, Kevin Kiermaier, returned to the Rogers Centre to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Kiermaier is a four-time Gold Glove Award recipient, and has played with the Jays, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Rays in his 12-year-long professional career.

Welcome Home, KK ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/Wsd8Ow38ra — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 27, 2025

3:25 p.m. – U.S. anthem booed

The Toronto-based cast of Disney’s “The Lion King” sing the anthems for both Canada and the U.S. More than 200 Canadian military members outstretch a gigantic Canadian flag as the anthem is sung.

Some fans could be heard booing “The Star-Spangled Banner”--a common trend Canadians have started doing in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s punitive tariffs and jabs that Canada should become the “51st state.” -- The Canadian Press

Our Country 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/SglIxIPdNy — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 27, 2025

3:07 p.m. - Opening day festivities begin

Just a few minutes before the first pitch is thrown for this season’s home opener, fans share their excitement with CP24.

“We are expecting a whole lot more this year,” one couple from London, Ont., told CP24, who haven’t attended a Jays game since before the pandemic.

The Toronto and Baltimore teams have started to pile onto the field.

1:00 p.m. - Doors open

The doors at Rogers Centre are open and fans are making their way to their seats.

“The vibe here is amazing. It’s so fun,” one young fan told CP24. “I’m really excited to be here. I came here all the way from Vancouver to watch the Jays opening day. Let’s go!” said another.

Toronto Blue Jays fans Toronto Blue Jays fans arrive to Rogers Centre early to take in opening day action.

12:15 p.m. - Schneider, Gausman looking ahead after rough 2024 season

Blue Jays manager John Schneider spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday’s matchup and said he’s been asked “a lot” about whether he and his team have “something to prove” this season.

“Do you have, you know, a little bit of a chip on your shoulder after last year? I think you have that every year, you know. And as soon as today’s game is over, win or lose, you know, you have a new record,” he said, referring to the team’s less-than-stellar 74-88 finish last season.

“They’re confident in what the expectations of this team are and what they are going to continue to be. [We’ve got] different guys, but you know, [also] some guys that were here that went through it last year, so they’re just looking forward to getting off on the right foot today.”

Pitcher Kevin Gausman echoed Schneider’s remarks and said that ever since he signed with the team in 2021, the expectations have been high.

“Last year, unfortunately, it didn’t go the way we wanted in a lot of different ways. But, you know, it’s a new year, so kind of flip that page and, you know, look forward to this year,” he said.

Those expectations will be especially high in October, since the Jays have not won a playoff game since 2016.

11:00 a.m. - Opening day starting lineup, roster announced

The Jays reveal their opening day starting lineup and roster in a post to X.

Bo Bichette will hit first, followed by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Jays’ newest addition, Anthony Santander.

Gold Glove outfielder Daulton Varsho remains on the injured list following rotator cuff surgery last September.

🚨 OUR FIRST LINEUP OF 2025 🚨 #lightsupletsgo pic.twitter.com/mPQQHmBr3h — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 27, 2025

9:30 a.m. – Traffic restrictions near Rogers Centre

Toronto police say there will be a number of road restrictions and closures in effect for the home opener.

Roadways surrounding Rogers Centre will be off limits two hours before the first pitch and remain in effect until the game ends.

People who live or work in the area will have access during the closures, but may have to provide proof of residency, police said.

8:20 a.m. - ‘A lot you could be optimistic about’

Even though the Jays finished the 2024 season in last place in the American League East, TSN’s Matt Cauz says there’s “a lot you could be optimistic about” looking at the 2025 lineup.

“You start with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This guy is projected to have easily a top 10, top five season. Bo Bichette, great spring training. It wasn’t that long ago he led the American League in hits in back-to-back years,” Cauz said.

“There’s new people. Anthony Santander. This guy has over 40 home runs in a career year, last year with Baltimore. Also the American League East, everyone’s banged up right now,” he added.

Guerrero Jr. and Bichette are both in the final year of their contracts with the Jays. Guerrero Jr., who is reportedly seeking a 14-year-deal worth US$500 million, was unable to work out an extension deal with the club last month.

7:30 a.m. – Stadium promotions in full swing

Thursday’s home opener marks the beginning of a seven-game homestand for the Jays and Jessica Wood, director of promotions for the Jays, says six of those games will feature some sort of giveaway or event.

“Starting today with opening day, all fans in attendance are going to get a gorgeous toque. It’s still a little chilly outside, so it’s perfect for the weather,” she told CP24 Breakfast.

Wood said the toques were placed on every seat ahead of the game and fans can collect them once they get to the stadium, regardless of when they arrive.

“It’s the best week of the year. You kind of ramp up all off-season to get ready for this. We’re all so excited it’s finally here.”

The Jays made upgrades to their ballpark once again last offseason and fans can now check out Club 328, which is nestled under the visitor’s bullpen and offers a field-level point of view.

There are also several new menu items on offer this season including Korean fried chicken, crunchy pickle hot dogs and cotton candy fries.

