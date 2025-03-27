Toronto Blue Jays home opener set for this afternoon. Follow here for live updates from the ballpark.

Rogers Centre in Toronto is seen here on March 27, 2025.

Baseball is back in Toronto.

The Blue Jays are set to return to Rogers Centre on Thursday for their first game of the regular season after finishing with the best Grapefruit League record in spring training.

The first pitch against the Baltimore Orioles goes at 3:07 p.m. and José Berrios will start for the Jays for the second year in a row.

Toronto has won their last five season openers.

Follow here for live updates:

9:30 a.m. – Traffic restrictions near Rogers Centre

Toronto police say there will be a number of road restrictions and closures in effect for the home opener.

Roadways surrounding Rogers Centre will be off limits two hours before the first pitch and remain in effect until the game ends.

People who live or work in the area will have access during the closures, but may have to provide proof of residency, police said.

8:20 a.m. - ‘A lot you could be optimistic about’

Even though the Jays finished the 2024 season last place in the American League East with a record of 74-88, TSN’s Matt Cauz says there’s “a lot you could be optimistic about” looking at the 2025 lineup.

“You start with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. This guy is projected to have easily a top 10, top five season. Bo Bichette, great spring training. It wasn’t that long ago he led the American League in hits in back-to-back years,” Cauz said.

“There’s new people. Anthony Santander. This guy has over 40 home runs in a career year, last year with Baltimore. Also the American League East, everyone’s banged up right now,” he added.

Guerrero Jr. and Bichette are both in the final year of their contracts with the Jays. Guerrero Jr., who is reportedly seeking a 14-year-deal worth US$500 million, was unable to work out an extension deal with the club last month.

More to come…