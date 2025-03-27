Toronto man arrested for allegedly stealing ‘more than 80 fire extinguishers’ across the city

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the theft of more than 80 fire extinguishers from residential buildings across the city.

In a news release issued Thursday, investigators say the thefts took place between November 2023 and March 2025, with the stolen extinguishers being sold on “several online platforms.”

Following the arrest, police confirmed exactly seven extinguishers were recovered and seized as evidence.

“By removing essential fire safety equipment, the accused is alleged to have endangered residents and the general public by leaving them without a critical means of protection in the event of a fire,” officials wrote.

Owen Foster, 41, of Toronto, has been charged with 14 counts of theft over $5,000, possession of stolen property, 6 counts of mischief, 15 counts of common nuisance, and 15 counts of a probation breach.

None of the charges have been tested in court, but Foster was scheduled to appear on Wednesday.

Police noted the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges could be laid.

Officials are reminding building supervisors to ensure their fire extinguishers are available and inspected regularly. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.