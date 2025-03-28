Ford vows to ‘fight like we never fought before’ ahead of meeting with Carney

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks with media before at a First Ministers Meeting at the National War Museum Friday, March 21, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Premier Doug Ford is vowing to “fight like we never fought before” as he gets set to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and other premiers to discuss the country’s response to the latest tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ford made the comment during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new hospital in Brampton on Friday morning.

The event was held immediately prior to a virtual meeting that Carney is convening with Canada’s premiers to discuss the country’s response to a 25 per cent tariff that the United States plans to put on imported vehicles next week.

“I have a very important meeting with the Prime Minister and all the premiers and I am the chair of that group so I may have to zip out a bit early but I will tell you one thing. I know I am getting off topic but my message to Mr. Lutnick (the U.S. commerce secretary) the other night when he called is Canada is not for sale. We will never be a 51st state and we are going to fight like we never fought before,” Ford told those in attendance.