A hydro worker was critically injured in an industrial accident in Toronto's downtown core.

A hydro worker is dead after an industrial accident in the city’s downtown core.

It happened near Queens Quay West and Rees Street shortly before 2 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that the victim was working in a hydro vault at the time of the incident.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, was transported to hospital via emergency run in critical condition but later died, police said.

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating the fatal incident.