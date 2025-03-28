Doug Ford calls fan booted from Jays game for wearing ‘Canada is not for sale’ hat

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls Jays fan Dan Begley, who says he was removed from Rogers Stadium because of his hat.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s proud of a Toronto Blue Jays fan who was ejected from the Rogers Centre for wearing a “Canada is not for sale” hat.

Dan Begley, 70, was removed from the stadium Thursday night during the home opener after an usher told him the slogan on his red ballcap violated a rule against “political statements.” The Blue Jays organization has since apologized, calling it a mistake.

In a voicemail obtained by CTV News Toronto, Ford told Begley to stand firm and offered his support.

‘Wear that hat, be a proud Canadian’

“Hi Dan, it’s Doug Ford calling,” the premier said in a recorded message to Begley. “I heard about your story, and you just wear that hat. Be a proud Canadian.”

“I’m so proud of you. Never take that off,” he continued. “Anyone gives you a problem, you give me a call directly.”

Begley, a longtime Jays fan, said he “felt like a criminal” for supporting his country.

“I like the saying, and I feel like more people should stand up for Canada and be more aware,” he told CP24.com.

Begley said he wore a Blue Jays hoodie along with the red baseball cap and was inside the stadium for more than an hour before being approached by staff. A bartender had even complimented the hat when serving him a beer.

‘A mistake’ Blue Jays walk back their decision

The Toronto Blue Jays have since apologized.

“Our staff made a mistake, and we have addressed the issue to ensure it does not happen again,” spokesperson Andrea Goldstein previously wrote in an email to CP24.

Goldstein said the team invited Begley back to the ballpark, and he has accepted their apology.

Ford, who has worn the same style of hat in the past, has long championed the slogan in light of sweeping U.S. tariffs from President Donald Trump.

“We’re going to fight like we never fought before,” he said in his call to Begley. “Just keep wearing that hat and wave that flag.”

‘Our apparel is all about love of country’

Liam Mooney is the co-founder of the Ottawa-based company that manufactures the hats.

Liam Mooney not for sale hat Ottawa-based Jackpine Dynamic Branding founder Liam Mooney poses with his 'Canada is not for sale' hat. Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore one of the hats Wednesday ahead of a First Ministers' meeting in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

He told CTV News Toronto on Friday that he was “shocked” when he learned of what happened to Begley and has since provided him with tickets to Monday’s Jays game.

He said that he also plans to provide him with additional merchandise bearing the ‘Canada is not for sale’ slogan.

“I’m a proud Canadian, I’m a Jays fan, the maple leaf is in the Jays logo, it’s Canada’s team,” he explained in an interview. “Knowing how much baseball means to Canada… this is a statement and a hat that brings Canadians together.”

Mooney later added that his merchandise is more about “loving Canada” than any other political viewpoint. The slogan is not just available on hats but made for hoodies and sweatshirts too.

“This hat is entirely appropriate, it’s something that’s bringing Canadians together. Our apparel is all about love of country.”