Ontario’s Sunshine List reveals more than 375K people cracked the list in 2024

More than 375,000 people working in Ontario’s public sector made at least $100,000 last year, representing a 25 per cent increase on the size of the annual “Sunshine List” compared to 2023.

On Friday, the province published the Sunshine List, revealing 377,666 names are on it this year.Last year 300,680 people cracked the list.

Nearly half of the growth was driven by the school board sector, with teachers contributing to 87 per cent of the increase.

The top earner on this year’s list was once again Ontario Power Generation President (OPG) and CEO Ken Hartwick, with a salary of more than $2 million.

In total, the three highest income earners in Ontario’s public sector last year were OPG employees.

Former Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster, who resigned last December, was fourth on the list with a salary of more than $883,000.

