Freezing rain in Toronto this weekend could cause power outages, dangerous driving conditions

Bands of precipitation expected to arrive in the GTA on Friday night are shown on CP24's Future Cast radar.

The GTA is bracing for what could be a significant storm this weekend, bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain, and ice pellets to the region.

Toronto is currently under a special weather statement and in other parts of the GTA, including York and Durham regions, a freezing rain warning has been issued ahead of the inclement weather, which is expected to begin on Friday evening.

“Precipitation is forecast to begin as rain late this afternoon before transitioning to freezing rain this evening. Freezing rain may change over to rain on Saturday as temperatures fluctuate around the freezing mark,” Environment Canada’s advisory read.

“Areas that change over to rain will see less ice accretion. Freezing rain will persist longer over higher terrain where temperatures will stay slightly cooler. Freezing rain is expected to end for all areas by midday Sunday.”

In Toronto, the national weather agency said, ice accretion of three to five millimetres is possible, increasing the risk of utility outages, slippery surfaces, and broken tree branches from ice build-up.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the weather will likely make for treacherous driving conditions in the GTA throughout the weekend.

“Rain will be freezing on contact and will be sticking to surfaces like your vehicle or to the road or to the tree that you’ve parked underneath,” Schmidt said in a video posted on social media.

“If enough ice accretion happens, that branch that you are parked underneath could come crashing down, causing damage to your vehicle. It could be resulting in power outages as well so you may want to stock up on some essentials for tonight, for tomorrow and throughout the weekend.”

The City of Toronto confirmed that due to the forecast, five of its warming centres will be open as of 5 p.m. Friday.