SIU investigating 4-vehicle crash in Brampton: police

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a four-car crash in Brampton Thursday afternoon that sent two people to hospital.

Police say the collision happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. near Mississauga Road and Steeles Avenue.

The two people injured in the crash were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any other details about the collision and it’s unclear at this time why the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate.

Independent of the police, the SIU is called into investigate any instance involving officers and civilians that result in serious injury, death or allegations of sexual assault.