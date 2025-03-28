TTC and GO Transit disruptions for riders coming this weekend. Here’s what you should know

Several disruptions across the TTC and GO Transit this week. Left: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy. Right: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Commuters using the TTC and GO Transit will face disruptions this weekend as both networks begin scheduled track work on key portions Line 2 and the Lakeshore West GO line.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know when planning ahead.

GO Transit disruptions:

Starting late Saturday evening, riders on the Lakeshore West line will see modified service with three late night trips ending at Aldershot GO Station. Officials confirmed to CTV News Toronto that there will be shuttle buses that will continue to and beyond West Harbour GO.

That change is expected to carryover until the end of service on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, officials say Lakeshore West trains will “not run to or past West Harbour GO,” and there will be no GO service at St. Catharines or Niagara Falls.

Customers heading to Niagara Falls are advised to take Route 12 GO Buses, which will operate between Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, and Burlington GO stations.

“Crews will be signal testing on Sunday with test trains expected to travel along the Lakeshore West Line through Hamilton from 1:00pm to 9:30pm affecting level crossings at Sherman, Wentworth, Victoria and Wellington,” officials said.

“While no loud train horn or whistle noise is anticipated, pedestrian and vehicular traffic may be impacted. Residents and motorists should be aware of increased train activity and are urged to use caution when driving or walking over tracks.”

TTC disruptions:

Riders looking to use the TTC will also need to plan ahead as official note there will be “partial” subway closures on Line 2.

Service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will be suspended between Victoria Park and Kennedy stations from 11 p.m. on Friday, continuing through the weekend, TTC officials said in a posted news release.

There will be shuttle buses in place; however, Warden Station will remain closed.

The TTC confirms regular service is expected to resume Monday.

TTC early nightly closures next week:

Early nightly closures will also affect Line 1 Yonge-University next week.

From Monday, through Thursday next week, subway service between Eglinton and Finch stations will end at 11 p.m. to “accommodate track work”.

Lawrence and North York Centre stations will also be closed, though all other stations will remain open for PRESTO fare purchases and surface route connections.