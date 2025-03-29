Toronto police investigating after early morning gunfire in Scarborough

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference announcing the seizure of 835 kilograms of cocaine by the Toronto Police Service, in Toronto on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto police officers are investigating after a gunshot was fired near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East early Saturday morning.

In a post shared to social media, police say officers responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m. and confirmed that a firearm had been discharged in the area.

After a brief canvas of the scene, officers say they found a single shell casing.

There is no word on any injuries or suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS.