Toronto police looking for 2 suspects after an armed robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police officers are searching for two suspects after a financial institution was allegedly robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

In post shared to social media, police say the incident happened near Browns Line and Evans Avenue around 9:35 a.m.

It’s alleged that two suspects, armed with firearms, robbed the location before fleeing in an unknown vehicle.

No suspect descriptions have been provided and no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash camera footage from the area to contact investigators immediately.