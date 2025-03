Police tape is shown in Toronto on Saturday, Jan 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Toronto police are investigating following reports of a two-vehicle collision that left an elderly woman injured in the city’s east-end.

According to post on social media, officers say the incident occurred Saturday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street.

Police say a woman in her 80s was transported to hospital with " non-life-threatening injuries."

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes.