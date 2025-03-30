14 worst cleaning mistakes you’re making

I was 10 the first time my mother handed me paper towels and Windex and said, “Okay, get to it.” But it wasn’t until 12 years later that a roommate caught me cleaning and said that not using a microfibre rag was the reason why, every time we checked ourselves before going out, we had to squint through streaks on the mirror to see our outfits.

Even those who have been cleaning for decades can make mistakes that cost us time, patience, and money (the expense of cleaning products adds up). When you commit to making your home spotless, you want to ensure you’re doing it right—because the last thing anyone needs is to have to repeat a room after they’ve put their cleaning supplies away. Whether you’re finding streaks on bathroom mirrors, dust in living room corners, or surfaces that don’t emerge as clean as you had hoped, an easily fixable mistake could be the culprit.

Before you embark on your next spring cleaning task, check this list, which includes advice from cleaning experts, to make sure you’re not making some of the most common cleaning mistakes. They’re simple to correct and will help make your home look cleaner.

1. Spraying cleaner directly on surfaces

According to Jennifer Rodriguez, chief hygiene officer at Pro Housekeepers, many people spray cleaners directly onto surfaces like glass, countertops, and furniture, which can lead to streaking, residue buildup, or even damage (especially on wood!). “Spray the cleaner onto a microfibre cloth first, then wipe,” Rodriquez says. “This gives you better control and prevents oversaturation.”

An exception to this is if you are disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces such as your sink and will want to apply the product directly to the surface and leave it on for a few minutes before wiping it off.

In those cases, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends always cleaning the surface first with soapy water or a cleaning product appropriate for use on the surface to get rid of dirt, and then sanitizing. According to the U.S. National Science Foundation, you should wash and disinfect the sides and bottom of the sink once or twice a week with a disinfecting cleaner. Follow directions on individual cleaning products to ensure they’re being used correctly.

2. Not letting cleaner sit before wiping it

If you read cleaning labels, you will likely see that different products suggest leaving the cleaner on surfaces for a specific amount of time before wiping it up (this is called the contact time).

It’s essential to read directions on contact times to ensure that products that claim to disinfect do their job correctly.

3. Using too much cleaning product

More isn’t always better when it comes to cleaning products. “Overloading surfaces with soap, detergent, or polish leaves a residue that attracts even more dirt,” Rodriguez says. “Follow the instructions—most cleaning products are formulated to work efficiently with just a small amount. A little goes a long way!”

It’s also worth noting that Rich Handel, a test project leader at Consumer Reports and a laundry expert, says one of the biggest laundry mistakes people make is adding too much detergent to their load.

According to Handel, using too much detergent can lead to product buildup in your machine, mold, prolonging your machine’s rinse cycle, and possibly causing rashes and itchy skin.

4. Dusting with paper towels instead of microfibre cloths

My roommate had wisdom to impart when she corrected me for cleaning our mirror with paper towels years ago. Microfibre rags are positively charged, which means they attract negatively charged dirt and grease. They also dry faster than cotton rags and can be washed and reused, which means you may save money cleaning with microfibre cloths.

5. Diluting floor cleaner with boiling water or too much water

How much damage can water possibly do to your floors—it’s just water, right?

Wrong. Cleaning your floors with boiling water may damage them, and not following specific dilution instructions for your floor cleaner may mean you’re adding too much water and not enough cleaner for the job at hand. “For hardwood floors, you definitely don’t want to clean them with boiling water because that might damage the finish and also your floors,” says Pang-Chieh Ho, a content manager on CR’s Home team. Ho adds that manufacturers like iRobot have cautioned against using excessive water—and definitely hot water—on linoleum floors because linoleum is susceptible to water.

CR has helpful tips on how to get your floor clean with less effort.

6. Forgetting to clean cleaning tools

Once your cleaning tool has picked up dirt and dust, don’t forget to clean it so you aren’t reintroducing germs and nasty dirt back into your space. “People rely on the same dirty sponge, mop, or vacuum filter for weeks (or worse, months),” Rodriquez says. “Instead of cleaning, they’re just spreading grime and bacteria. Disinfect sponges daily, replace them often, wash mop heads in hot water after each use, and clean vacuum filters regularly.”

Experts told CR to replace dish sponges every one to two weeks, dish brushes every three to four months, and bottle brushes every one to two months. CR’s Jodhaira Rodriguez revealed that shaking out or even vacuuming broom bristles can get rid of stuck-on dirt (replace your broom when it shows signs of wear). Toilet brushes should be disinfected after every use by soaking them in one part bleach and 10 parts hot water.

7. Ignoring high-touch areas

Think about where your hands and fingers have been and don’t neglect those surfaces when cleaning to help rid your home of bacteria and germs. “People scrub their floors and countertops but forget to clean things they touch all day—light switches, remotes, doorknobs, and fridge handles,” Rodriguez says. “Wipe these spots down with a disinfectant regularly, especially during flu season or after hosting guests.”

8. Cleaning everything with distilled white vinegar

I grew up believing there was nothing distilled white vinegar couldn’t clean better than actual cleaner. But in "9 Things You Should Never Clean With Vinegar," CR revealed you should never use white vinegar on hardwood or stone tile flooring, the rubber parts of small kitchen appliances, aluminum and copper cooking tools, and more.

9. Ignoring baseboards

“I notice many people making the mistake of cleaning their floors but never cleaning their baseboards,” Suzy Cacic from BetterHousekeeper.com tells CR. “Baseboards collect a surprising amount of dust and grime and should be wiped down almost every time you wash your floors. Baseboards accumulate dirt, pet hair, and dust, and if not cleaned frequently, the grime settles, making it even harder to clean. A simple fix is to vacuum your baseboards with a brush attachment every two weeks. You can also use a wet microfibre cloth and a bit of mild soap to do the trick.”

We are also fans of using magic eraser sponges to clean and remove stains from baseboards. CR’s Jodhaira Rodriguez explained her dislike for this cleaning task and how eraser sponges helped her effectively clean her baseboards.

10. Using magic eraser sponges on stainless steel

When you realize how well a magic eraser sponge handles a variety of surfaces, like walls, baseboards, bathroom tile, and even sneakers, it’s tempting to try and put it to work on every surface that’s annoying to clean. Stainless steel dishwashers and fridges, we’re looking at you. But Morgan Eberhard, scientific communications director, NA Home Care at Procter & Gamble, which manufactures the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, tells CR stainless steel is one of a few surfaces that a magic eraser can damage.

“Magic Eraser is not intended to be used on fabrics (including leather, suede, satin, or clothing) and should not be used on any high-gloss or polished surfaces, some metals like copper and stainless-steel appliances, non-stick coating, or vehicle bodies, as it could remove some of the surface coating,” Eberhard says.

11. Adding cleaning fluid to your magic eraser sponge

Adding cleaning fluid to a magic eraser sponge seems logical if you have a tough cleaning challenge, but Eberhard warns that using additional cleaners with a magic eraser product may cause the eraser to break down more quickly, limiting the number of things you can clean with a single eraser. Eberhard recommends Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Ultra Foamy, which combines Dawn with the Magic Eraser.

12. Mixing cleaners

Once you’ve got a groove going on cleaning day, it’s easy to grab one cleaner for the toilet and another for the bathroom cabinets and mix the two without realizing the potential dangers. Follow this general guidance to be safe.

Important: Never mix bleach and ammonia cleaners because this can create gases called chloramines that can cause eye, nose, and throat irritation and even death. Read labels and be aware of the chemicals in your cleaners so that you stay safe as you clean.

13. Putting a bottle of multi-purpose cleaner inside your toilet tank

One Fabuloso TikTok hack involves making a small hole in the bottom of a bottle of multi-purpose cleaner and placing it inside the toilet tank to keep the toilet smelling clean and fresh at all times. But as CR’s Jodhaira Rodriguez discovered, the plastic and rubber parts on a toilet get eaten away faster when cleaning chemicals are added. Regular cleaning with a toilet brush and using a toilet spray, if you want an additional scent, is better for your toilet.

14. Applying grout cleaner before prepping the area

Don’t apply grout cleaner in your bathroom until after you’ve swept, vacuumed, or lightly wiped down the tiles. And if there’s a lot of buildup on your grout, it’s a good idea to use a safety razor to peel and lift away any gunk gently, Ho discovered.

By Lisa Fogarty, Consumer Reports