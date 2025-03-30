Man in his 20s stabbed in Toronto’s downtown core, police seeking suspect

A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital after being reportedly being stabbed in the city’s downtown core late Saturday night.
Toronto police say the incident happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the area near Yonge Street and King Street West.
Officials confirm the victim was transported to a local trauma center with “serious injuries” at the time, but later confirmed his injuries are non-life-threatening.
There is no information regarding a suspect but police note the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call 416-808-5200.