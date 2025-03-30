ADVERTISEMENT

News

Man in his 20s stabbed in Toronto’s downtown core, police seeking suspect

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police investigating after man in his 20s was stabbed near Yonge Street and King Street West on March 29, 2025 (CTV file photo).

A man in his 20s is recovering in hospital after being reportedly being stabbed in the city’s downtown core late Saturday night.

Toronto police say the incident happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the area near Yonge Street and King Street West.

Officials confirm the victim was transported to a local trauma center with “serious injuries” at the time, but later confirmed his injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no information regarding a suspect but police note the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward and call 416-808-5200.