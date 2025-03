A 62-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street on March 29, 2025 (CP24 file photo).

Toronto police officers are investigating the scene of a serious collision after an elderly man was reportedly struck by a vehicle late Saturday night.

In a post to social media, police say the incident happened near Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street shortly before 12 a.m.

The victim is confirmed to be a 62-year-old man and is in hospital with “life-threatening injuries.”

Officials note the driver did remain on scene and that the investigation is ongoing.