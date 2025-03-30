Man wanted in connection to series of ‘unprovoked’ stabbings across downtown Toronto: police

Toronto police searching for a man wanted in connection to an alleged aggravated assault in the downtown core. Announced on Sunday March 30, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for a man wanted in connection to three separate, unprovoked stabbings within the city’s downtown core last week.

In a news release issued Sunday, police say the first incident occurred March 23, shortly before 12 a.m. near the area of Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

It’s alleged that the suspect approached a sleeping victim and stabbed them before fleeing.

Days later on Friday, March 28, around 9 p.m., police say another victim was reportedly stabbed from behind while walking alone near Dan Leckie Way and Queens Quay West.

Lastly, officials say a third attack occurred on Saturday, March 29, at approximately 10:50 p.m. near King Street West and York Street.

In that instance, it’s alleged the victim was standing outside a building when the suspect also attacked them from behind and fled on foot.

In all three attacks police say the victims did not know the suspect. It’s also been confirmed that none of the incidents were fatal.

The suspects identity remains unknown at the moment, but investigators describe him as approximately five-foot-eight, with a “medium build” and facial hair.

It’s alleged he was last seen wearing a dark jacket with reflective detail on the back, dark pants, a blue backpack, and dark Nike shoes with red detailing.

Police have released images and are asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.