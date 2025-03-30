Streetcar service resumes on Spadina as TTC completes months of planned track work

The return of full service to the 510 Spadina and 310 Spadina routes come on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (CP24)

After months of waiting and resorting to alternative bus replacements, streetcar service is officially back along two key routes of Spadina Avenue.

The return of the 510 and 310 Spadina routes come after the TTC completed months of critical repairs that began last June.

Here’s a breakdown what you need to know about the streetcar’s return and newer disruptions.

How frequent will the Spadina streetcars run?

The TTC says 510 Spadina streetcars will arrive every five minutes on weekdays during rush hours and every nine minutes in early mornings and late evenings.

On weekends, service will run every four to six minutes during the day and every 10 to 15 minutes during off-peak hours.

The 310 Spadina night route has also resumed, operating every 20 minutes, seven days a week.

Officials also confirm that the bus replacement that had been in place since June is over and will no longer operate.

Harbourfront service disruptions continue

While riders can celebrate the return of Spadina streetcars, the TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar service will remain suspended between Union Station and Spadina Avenue due to ongoing construction.

Any customer who usually uses that route can instead ride any 510A Spadina streetcar, TTC says.

“Those travelling between Spadina Ave. and Exhibition Loop can transfer to a 509B Harbourfront replacement bus to continue their journey,” officials add.

The agency also says work to replace a 105-year-old watermain and streetcar tracks at intersection of Bathurst Street, Lake Shore Boulevard West, and Fleet Street is expected to continue through June this year.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Laura Sebben