DNA match leads to arrest in 2015 sexual assault

A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a violent sexual assault in Hamilton nearly a decade ago.

The incident took place in the early hours of August, 14 2015 near Quigley Road and Veevers Drive. The victim was allegedly dragged into a wooded area by the suspect but managed to escape by kicking him in the face with her boot.

The suspect was arrested on March 4 after being linked to a DNA match from December 2021, police say.

Since the suspect was a youth at the time of the alleged offence, their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the suspect has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.