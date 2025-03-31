Driver left with life-threatening injuries after collision in Whitby

One driver has been taken to the hospital after a collision at Highway 7 and 412 in Whitby.

A driver has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle crash in Whitby.

The collision occurred between a truck and a car on Highway 7 at Highway 412 on Monday morning. In a video update posted to social media, OPP Const. Taylor Konkle said the car was “wedged under the straight truck” following the crash.

No other physical injuries have been reported.

A reconstruction team is currently enroute, according to Konkle. He said that Highway 7 is currently closed in both directions while crews investigate at the scene.

Konkle is urging the public to “please find alternative routes” while the police continue their investigation.