Driver left with life-threatening injuries after collision in Whitby

A driver has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a two-vehicle crash in Whitby.
The collision occurred between a truck and a car on Highway 7 at Highway 412 on Monday morning. In a video update posted to social media, OPP Const. Taylor Konkle said the car was “wedged under the straight truck” following the crash.
No other physical injuries have been reported.
A reconstruction team is currently enroute, according to Konkle. He said that Highway 7 is currently closed in both directions while crews investigate at the scene.
Konkle is urging the public to “please find alternative routes” while the police continue their investigation.