Fraudster who stole over $70K arrested in Durham Region

A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 48-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly impersonated customers at multiple banks and fraudulently withdrew tens of thousands of dollars from their accounts.

The suspect was arrested on March 20.

Durham police allege that she used fraudulent identification to impersonate several victims between February 2022 and August 2023. It is alleged that the suspect attended several banks across Durham Region during this time, obtained bank cards and then used them to withdraw more than $72,000 from accounts belonging to the victims.

The suspect is also wanted by other police services across Canada for “similar offences,” investigators say.

Nadia Campitelli, 48, of no fixed address, is facing 21 charges, including four counts of fraud over $5,000 and personation with intent.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to come forward.