Ice storm may make way for 20 C weather

After an ice storm left hundreds of thousands without power over the weekend, parts of Ontario could be poised for a significant warmup.
CP24 metrologist Bill Coulter says that the temperature in Toronto is expected to reach a high of 18 C on Thursday and could even “flirt with 20 C.”
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with daytime highs set to dip down to around 10 C for the weekend.
You may be used to the weather swinging back and forth this season and that trend looks to continue. Tuesday will have a high of 4 C and the return of sunshine. But Coulter says that more freezing rain or ice pellets are possible throughout Wednesday, with a high of 3 C.
The weekend will then return to more moderate highs of 11 C, 9 C and 10 C from Friday to Sunday, respectively. Friday will have “variable skies” according to Coulter, meanwhile Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a light breeze. Sunday will wrap up with afternoon clouds and a moderate breeze.