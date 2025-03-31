Ice storm may make way for 20 C weather

Ice covered trees branches are shown in Meaford, Ontario on Sunday March 30, 2025. More than 200,000 Ontarians are without power as this weekend's ice storm moves east, threatening parts of New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Becky Holvik *MANDATORY CREDIT *

After an ice storm left hundreds of thousands without power over the weekend, parts of Ontario could be poised for a significant warmup.

CP24 metrologist Bill Coulter says that the temperature in Toronto is expected to reach a high of 18 C on Thursday and could even “flirt with 20 C.”

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with daytime highs set to dip down to around 10 C for the weekend.

You may be used to the weather swinging back and forth this season and that trend looks to continue. Tuesday will have a high of 4 C and the return of sunshine. But Coulter says that more freezing rain or ice pellets are possible throughout Wednesday, with a high of 3 C.

The weekend will then return to more moderate highs of 11 C, 9 C and 10 C from Friday to Sunday, respectively. Friday will have “variable skies” according to Coulter, meanwhile Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a light breeze. Sunday will wrap up with afternoon clouds and a moderate breeze.