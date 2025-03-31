Veteran Halton police officer charged with fraud by OPP

A veteran Halton police officer is facing a fraud charge over his alleged involvement in an investment scheme, Ontario Provincial Police announced Monday.
In a news release, the OPP said its investigation began in February 2023 following multiple complaints.
As a result, Sgt. Jon Williams – an 18-year member of the police force – has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.
Two civilians were also charged in connection with the investigation but not identified by police.
Williams is currently suspended from duty with pay.