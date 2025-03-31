ADVERTISEMENT

News

Veteran Halton police officer charged with fraud by OPP

By Cadeem Lalor

Published

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

A veteran Halton police officer is facing a fraud charge over his alleged involvement in an investment scheme, Ontario Provincial Police announced Monday.

In a news release, the OPP said its investigation began in February 2023 following multiple complaints.

As a result, Sgt. Jon Williams – an 18-year member of the police force – has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Two civilians were also charged in connection with the investigation but not identified by police.

Williams is currently suspended from duty with pay.