Veteran Halton police officer charged with fraud by OPP

A veteran Halton police officer is facing a fraud charge over his alleged involvement in an investment scheme, Ontario Provincial Police announced Monday.

In a news release, the OPP said its investigation began in February 2023 following multiple complaints.

As a result, Sgt. Jon Williams – an 18-year member of the police force – has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.

Two civilians were also charged in connection with the investigation but not identified by police.

Williams is currently suspended from duty with pay.