Adult and child taken to hospital after crash in Brampton: police

One adult and a child have been rushed to a trauma centre following a crash in Brampton Tuesday morning.
Police say the single-vehicle collision occurred near Torbram Road and Queen Street East just after 6 a.m.
Paramedics told CP24 that the adult was taken to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries. The extent of the child’s injuries is unclear.
Road closures are in effect as a result of the crash and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
