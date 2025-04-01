Adult and child taken to hospital after crash in Brampton: police

Police say an adult and a child are in hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Brampton on April 1.

One adult and a child have been rushed to a trauma centre following a crash in Brampton Tuesday morning.

Police say the single-vehicle collision occurred near Torbram Road and Queen Street East just after 6 a.m.

Paramedics told CP24 that the adult was taken to hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries. The extent of the child’s injuries is unclear.

Road closures are in effect as a result of the crash and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.