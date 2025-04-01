Inmate dies after assault at Toronto detention centre

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A 27-year-old man has died after he was assaulted by a fellow inmate at Toronto South Detention Centre last week, police say.

Police were called to the jail to investigate the assault at around 6 p.m. on March 24.

The victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but succumbed to his injuries three days later, police say.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Mangok Akol, of Toronto.

A suspect, identified as 32-year-old Andre Ford, will now have his aggravated assault charge upgraded to second-degree murder.

Police say that the incident has been ruled as Toronto’s eighth homicide so far this year.