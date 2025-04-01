Inmate dies after assault at Toronto detention centre

A 27-year-old man has died after he was assaulted by a fellow inmate at Toronto South Detention Centre last week, police say.
Police were called to the jail to investigate the assault at around 6 p.m. on March 24.
The victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but succumbed to his injuries three days later, police say.
The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Mangok Akol, of Toronto.
A suspect, identified as 32-year-old Andre Ford, will now have his aggravated assault charge upgraded to second-degree murder.
Police say that the incident has been ruled as Toronto’s eighth homicide so far this year.