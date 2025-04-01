Ontario’s minimum wage will rise to $17.60 an hour starting in October, province confirms

Canadian dollars are pictured in Vancouver, on Sept. 22, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Ontario government is boosting the province’s minimum wage to $17.60 an hour starting in October.

The annual hike, which is based on the Ontario Consumer Price Index (CPI) of 2.4 per cent, comes into effect on Oct. 1 and represents a $0.40 increase from the current minimum wage set at $17.20.

“Ontario’s minimum wage remains one of the highest in the country. Now more than ever, workers and businesses need fair, balanced and predictable wages,” David Piccini, minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, said Tuesday in a news release confirming the increase.

This change will make Ontario’s minimum wage the second highest provincial rate in Canada, the province said.

According to the province, the hike will mean an employee making the general minimum wage and working 40 hours per week will see a pay increase of “up to $835.00” annually.