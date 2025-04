The Don Valley Parkway is seen during the evening rush on Thursday, April 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel

A stretch of the Don Valley Parkway will be reduced to just one southbound lane overnight this week to accommodate rehabilitation work on a number of pedestrian bridges.

The city said from March 31 to April 5, the DVP will be down to just one southbound lane between Bloor and Gerrard streets between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The closures will allow for work to be completed on the Gerrard Street East, Dundas Street East, and Riverdale pedestrian bridges.