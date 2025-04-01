Toronto police seize more than $300K in drugs following firearm investigation

A 26-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges after police say that officers seized more than $300,000 worth of drugs from a residence and a vehicle associated to him.

Officers investigating reports of a male in possession of a firearm initially took the suspect into custody in the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say that following the arrest of the suspect, search warrants were executed on an address and vehicle.

Police recovered a loaded handgun, along with illicit substances such as cocaine and fentanyl. The total street value of the substances is estimated to be about $312,162, police say.

Walter Martins is charged with 14 drug and firearm-related offences, including multiple counts of possession for the purpose of tracking.