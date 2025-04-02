Iconic red canoe at downtown park destroyed in fire

An iconic red canoe destroyed by fire is deemed as suspicious. CP24’s Steve Ryan reports from the scene.

A giant red canoe that has become a well-known landmark at a downtown Toronto park has been destroyed in a fire.

Emergency crews responded to a call at Toronto’s Canoe Landing Park, near Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way, just before 3 a.m.

Toronto fire says that crews arrived to find the canoe on fire and have since extinguished the blaze.

Footage from the scene shows that the canoe has been reduced to rubble.

The cause is unknown but it is being investigated, police say.

Police officers remain on scene and are awaiting assistance from the Ontario Fire Marshal.

In a message posted to X, Toronto Deputy Mayor Ausma Malik said that she is “disheartened” and “upset” by news of the fire.

“The Red Canoe is beloved public art and iconic spot that I adore in one of our busiest downtown parks. I’m in touch with @Toronto_Fire to understand what happened and what we can do next,” she said.