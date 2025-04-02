Premier Doug Ford says Ontario would drop tariffs if Trump does

Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to drop Ontario’s tariffs on goods south of the border if U.S. President Donald Trump stops his trade war.

“We’d be willing to take those off tomorrow, if he took all the tariffs off. We are not the problem,” Ford told CNBC’s Ross Sorkin Wednesday morning, hours before Trump is expected to unveil another round of sweeping levies on its biggest trading partners.

Asked about the response to Trump’s tariffs at a national level, Ford said he believes Canada would drop its tariffs “in the next minute” if Trump does the same.

This is a developing news story. More to come.